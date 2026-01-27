Lahore: Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) was among the standout exhibitors at the SME Made in Pakistan Cluster Expo 2026, showcasing its small business solutions aimed at supporting the country's small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The event, organized by Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority of Pakistan (SMEDA), gathered leading platforms working with the SME sector.
According to Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority, Khushhali Microfinance Bank received significant recognition for its Khushhali Karobari Loans program. This initiative offers various loan categories tailored to the diverse needs of the bank's clientele. The bank's exhibit highlighted products such as the Running Finance Loan for cash flow management, Commercial Vehicle Financing for business expansion, and the Solar Loan for cost efficiency and energy independence.
Saqib Hussain, Regional Business Head, emphasized the bank's focus on providing stability and growth opportunities for SMEs through straightforward tools and methods. Sadaf Arshad Rana, Senior Area Manager, noted that the Karobari Loans demonstrate the bank's commitment to understanding and connecting with customers across different demographics.
Khushhali Microfinance Bank remains a key supporter of Pakistan's SME sector, offering specialized products and services to its rural, urban, and semi-urban customers, reinforcing its position as a leading microfinance institution dedicated to improving the SME landscape in Pakistan.
The post Khushhali Microfinance Bank Showcases Innovative SME Solutions at Lahore Expo appeared first on Pakistan Business News.