KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has released the Karachi Interbank Offered Rate (KIBOR) for various tenors for February 2026, showcasing stability across short-term and long-term borrowing rates in the interbank market.
According to State Bank of Pakistan, the KIBOR rates for the 1-week and 2-week tenors are set at a bid of 10.26 and an offer of 10.76. The 1-month tenor reflects the same rates. The 3-month tenor shows a slight increase with a bid of 10.31 and an offer of 10.56, while the 6-month tenor is marginally higher at a bid of 10.32 and an offer of 10.57. The 9-month tenor has a bid of 10.32 and an offer of 10.82. The 1-year tenor stands at a bid of 10.35 and an offer of 10.85.
The KIBOR serves as a critical benchmark for lending and borrowing in Pakistan's financial markets, providing guidance to banks and financial institutions in their transactions.
