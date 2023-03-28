LHC seeks report after Farah Gogi’s plea for case dismissal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a report from the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) against Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi, a close friend of PTI chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, regarding a petition requesting the dismissal of a case in the FIA, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of LHC on Tuesday commenced the hearing on Farah Gogi’s plea. According to the petitioner’s lawyer, a case was filed by the FIA on political grounds without justification, and that a similar case was also registered by ACE Punjab.

He contended that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBR) has now initiated a probe into tax matters over allegation of illegal allotment of plots in Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC). He said the case was dismissed on providing all the evidence in the anti-corruption court. The FIA also obtained an arrest warrant from the magistrate illegally, he added.

“The investigating officer cannot be stopped from arresting anyone,” said federal government’s attorney. “Under which law did the investigating officer obtain the arrest warrant from the magistrate?” the court remarked.

The court directed the Additional Advocate General to submit the record of dismissal of the anti-corruption case. Furthermore, a hearing was also held in the apex court on the petition filed by former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for the details of the cases registered in the ACE.