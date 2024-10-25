A man distressed from poverty committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in Spiny Road area of the provincial capital on Friday.
According to police, the incident took place at Spiny Road area of Quetta where a man, who served in a General Store as cook, was found hanged with a rope. The deceased was identified as Asfand Tariq son of Muhammad Tariq, resident of A-1 City, Quetta,.
His body was shifted to Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home.