News Ticker: ﻿Improving Health Sector: Mustafa Vows To Provide Best Healthcare Facilities﻿Mashhood Pledges Continued Support for Palestine Amid Nationwide Protests﻿Gillani Champions Global Unity at Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference﻿US, Iran Engage in ‘Constructive’ Nuclear Dialogue Amid Tensions﻿Interior Minister Condemns Killings in Iran﻿Israel Expands Gaza Offensive with Seizure of Strategic Corridor﻿Comedy Legend Javed Kodu’s Journey Ends, Leaving Fans Mourning﻿PM Calls for Justice Following Killing of 8 Pakistanis in Iran﻿CJP to Decide on Judges’ Transfers: Law Minister Clarifies﻿PM Extends Warm Congratulations to Newly Elected PML-Q Leadership﻿Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum Unveils New Horizons for Global Investors﻿US Congressional Delegation Honored at Islamabad Reception﻿Karachi Kings Clinch Victory Over Multan Sultans in PSL Thriller﻿Govt Pledges Affordable Housing for Industrial Workers: Salik﻿$74 Billion Windfall Expected as Reko Diq Project Enters New Phase﻿Kaiser Bengali Slams Trump’s Trade Policies, Unveils Global Economic Weaknesses﻿PM Urges Regional Cooperation Following Killing of Pakistanis in Iran﻿Pakistan Expresses Condolences Over Iran Tragedy﻿US Congressional Delegation, Pakistan Discuss Strengthening Ties in Trade and Counter-Terrorism﻿Rapid Repatriation: 935,870 Afghan Nationals Return from Pakistan﻿Iran’s Embassy Denounces Attack on Pakistani Nationals in Sistan Province﻿AJK President, Speaker Discuss Key Matters in Islamabad﻿Decades-Long PPP-N Alliance Blamed for 90% of Pakistan’s Woes, Claims PTI Leader﻿PCCR Unites Stakeholders to Tackle Out-of-School Children Crisis in Punjab﻿Karachi Environmental Crisis: PDP Chief Urges Immediate Govt Action﻿Punjab Government Champions Women’s Empowerment at Global Forum﻿Severe Heatwave to Grip Nation as Temperatures Soar﻿Thanks to the Chief Justice: Measures for the Victims by the Governor of Sindh﻿Pakistani Exports Surge as SIFC Boosts EU Market Demand﻿Opposition Leader Sindh Ali Khurshidi Expresses Deep Concern Over Water Shortage in Karachi﻿Karachi’s Issues: Need for Administrative Solutions, Not Political﻿Murad Ali Shah Launches Development Drive, Slams Federal Canal Projects as Threat to Sindh’s Water Rights﻿Order to Tighten Security for Easter Celebrations﻿Moderate earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi﻿Special Traffic Plan Issued During PSL Matches in Karachi﻿Gunfire Erupts at Quetta Police Check Post, Suspect Arrested﻿Quetta’s First Dental College Opens to Boost Healthcare and Education﻿NA’s Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights discusses issue of Out-of-School Children in Punjab﻿Historic Milestone of Human Space Flight Celebrated Worldwide﻿Pakistan and Uzbekistan Strengthen Tourism Ties with New Airline Routes﻿Gillani Elected Founding Chairman of Global Parliamentary Forum﻿Islamabad Convention Set to Enhance Ties with Overseas Pakistanis﻿Sindh Governor and Mayor of Karachi Agree on City’s Development in Meeting﻿Motorcycle Spare Parts Dealers to Stage Protest Against Load Shedding on M.A. Jinnah Road﻿Pakistan and UNDP Push Forward Climate Financing, Investment Agenda﻿Pakistan, China to Boost Air Force Ties Through New Initiatives﻿President Zardari Commends the Bravery of Security Forces﻿Green Climate Fund Initiative Launched to Tackle Climate Change﻿Stock Market Slumps Amid Declining Indices and Turnover﻿Government Pledges Tax Relief for Dairy Industry Amidst Economic Challenges﻿Senate body discusses recent status of entities included in privatization list﻿Command and Staff Conference at Naval Headquarters Concludes﻿Pakistan, Belarus Forge Stronger Ties with New Cooperative Ventures﻿Governor Sindh, Italian Consul General Discuss Trade and Investment Opportunities﻿SC recommends to develop formal guidelines to regulate AI application in country’s judicial system﻿Sindh Champions Aquaculture Revolution with 600-Acre Shrimp Farming Venture﻿Rupee Depreciates Against Major Currencies in Open Market﻿UVAS Leads Walk Condemning Israeli Actions in Gaza﻿Conspiracies to Deteriorate Karachi’s Situation: Need for Public Unity﻿Chairman Senate elected as Founding Chairman of ISC﻿PPLI Workforce Threatens Indefinite Strike Over Unmet Demands﻿Unidentified Miscreants Attack Police Check Post with Grenade﻿KE Calls on Startups and Universities to Innovate Solutions for Energy Crisis﻿Pakistan Railways Set for Transformation with Public-Private Partnership Model﻿Security forces kill ‘high value target’ among two terrorists﻿One Suspected Robber Gunned Down, Five Others Nabbed In Karachi﻿Mudex Eyes Investment in Pakistan’s Mining Sector After Successful Forum﻿CM Murad Allocates Rs1 Billion for Korangi Causeway Bridge Underpass﻿Fire erupted in Islamabad Serena Hotel extinguished﻿Tessori launches Malaysian private airline operations﻿PCB and WALEE Bring Urdu Commentary to Millions for HBL PSL X﻿KCCI Urges PM to Address FBR Portal Glitches Amid Business Chaos﻿Railways Minister Vows Comprehensive Overhaul for Pakistan Railways﻿Exports Boost to Propel Economic Growth: PM Shehbaz﻿CDA Chairman directs to accelerate development work in Park Enclave﻿World Bank Delegation Reviews Progress on Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project﻿Nationwide Crackdown Nets Nearly 3,000 Drug Dealers in Sweeping Operation﻿Federal Minister Champions Urban Agriculture Revitalization Effort﻿Renewable Energy Key to Tackling Climate Crisis, Urges Minister﻿Prime Minister Sharif Embarks on Strategic Belarus Visit﻿Pakistan Deports Over 920,000 Afghans Amidst Legal Crackdown﻿Nationwide Drug Bust: Authorities Seize Over 1.5 Tons of Narcotics in a Month﻿Economic Stability Fuels Surge in Foreign Investment: PM﻿Gas Explosion in Kuala Lumpur: Pakistani Nationals Lauded for Courageous Rescue Efforts﻿Sindh Govt to Tackle Climate Change with Water-Efficient Farming Initiatives﻿Interior Ministry Tightens Passport Regulations to Curb Illegal Immigration﻿Chief Minister of Balochistan’s Directive: Complete the Shortlisting of Schemes by April 15﻿Social Media Protection Authority Established, New System to Tackle Cybercrime﻿Chief Minister Takes Notice of Ghotki Bus Accident﻿Storytelling Session Ignites Passion for Reading﻿Global Investors Express Confidence in Pakistan’s Mining Sector﻿Vigilance Committees Formed to Ensure Exam Transparency﻿Activists Rally for Aafia’s Release﻿No extension in deadline for repatriation of undocumented foreign nationals: Talal﻿Pakistan Calls for Global Action Against Forced Displacement of Palestinians﻿Acceleration of Security and Counter-Terrorism Measures in Sindh﻿Deputy Prime Minister Dar to Attend Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Trkiye﻿Westerly Wave Brings Rain and Thunderstorms Across Upper Regions﻿International Conference at University of Poonch on April 14﻿Vaisakhi Mela Kicks Off with Thousands of Pilgrims Arriving for Festivities in Pakistan