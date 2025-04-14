Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Palestine. Speaking at a rally organized by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Lahore, Khan highlighted the nation’s ongoing protests against Israeli actions.
During the event, he stressed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been a vocal advocate for the oppressed Muslims of Gaza, bringing attention to their plight on various international platforms.
The rally served as a demonstration of solidarity with Palestinians, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to their cause. The date of the rally was 13-Apr-2025, and the event was covered by Radio Pakistan.