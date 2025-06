News Ticker: PPP Chairman Pays Rich Tribute to Fauzia WahabKarachi Chamber Expresses Disappointment Over State Bank’s High Interest Rate DecisionPlastic Bags Manufacturing Will Not Be Tolerated Under Any Circumstances: Sindh’s Secretary of EnvironmentBilawal Pays Glowing Tribute to Shaheed Suhrawardy on Martyrdom AnniversaryKARACHI Concern Shown Over Proposed Solar Panel TaxIncrease in Petroleum Product Prices Will Lead to Further Inflation: JamaateIslami SindhNo Polio Cases Reported in Balochistan This Year as Health Minister Calls for National Unity Against VirusDrought Is a National Emergency, Warns Senator SherryOver 9,000 Traffic Violations Recorded in a Week in Islamabad41 Criminals Nabbed in Islamabad, Arms and Liquor SeizedPublic Grievances Addressed in Open Court by Islamabad PolicePolice Crackdown in Sukkur and Shikarpur, Bandits’ Hideouts Demolished268 Pakistanis Return From Iraq As Repatriation Intensifies Amid Travel UncertaintyUS Dollar Rises from 283.53 to 285.34, British Pound and Euro Rates Also IncreaseKSE 100 Index Closes at 122,225.36, Up by 72.80 PointsPTCL Group, TPL Insurance Launch Initiative to Boost Enterprise Device FinancingGovt Warned on Risks from FBR Compliance Demands, Says PCDMA ChiefChinese Delegation Explores Housing Ventures In Pakistan24Karat Gold Price Drops by Rs 700 Per Tola in the Gold MarketBlue Economy Holds Key to Pakistan’s Future, Says PMPakistan, Romania Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties Amid Concerns Over Middle EastAllama Iqbal Open University focusing on improving distance education in MuzaffarabadSenior Politician Mahmood Moulvi Meets Maulana Fazlur Rehman to Discuss Karachi’s IssuesSindh Allocates 25 Billion Rupees to Facilitate Public with Solar Energy: Nasir ShahSindh Governor Lauds Overseas Pakistanis as Economic HeroesIsraeli Attack on Iran a Violation of International Laws, UN, says Allama Shabbir MeisamiFive Indian-Backed Militants Killed in Separate Operations in KPUAE Delegation Explores Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation with PakistanInternational Community Must Focus on Human Rights Violations in Occupied Kashmir: Sultan ChaudhryFive Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy killed operation: ISPRSenate Hosts Groundbreaking AI Workshop to Boost Digital GovernanceSBP Retains Policy Rate at 11% Amidst Inflation and Growing Economic RisksLahore Chamber condemns Israeli Military Actions Against IranPrime Minister Expresses Gratitude on International Day of Family RemittancesSenate Panel Uncovers Billions in Hidden Revenues, Proposes Major Amendments to Finance Bill 2025Pakistan Clears FATF Requirements, Defense MinisterIncrease in Petroleum Prices is Detrimental, Inflation Storm Will Sweep Away the Rulers: Grand Democratic AllianceIslamabad Police Intensify Traffic Enforcement Drive Under IG’s DirectivesIslamabad Administration Vows Strict Action on Illegal ActivitiesAga Khan University Hospital Champions High-Risk Pregnancy EducationWhen will the Red Line Bus Project on Karachi University Road be completed? PasbanIntensity in Karachi Police's Campaign Against Crime: Numerous Arrests and Seizures MadeYoung Man Killed in Firing at Wedding Ceremony in Korangi, 8 Others Injured in 4 Separate IncidentsDisappointment Over State Bank's Decision to Maintain High Policy Rate: Karachi ChamberPCMA Expresses Concerns Over FBR-Introduced Tax ReformsFinance Minister Leads New Committee to Address Oil Price Fluctuations Amid Mideast TensionsDecision to Maintain Interest Rate at 11% is 'Temporarily Acceptable': KATIAllied Bank Initiates Interledger Protocol Pilot for Enhanced Cross-Border PaymentsPPP Focuses on Combating Misinformation Through Digital StrategyPakistan, Bulgaria Celebrate 60 Years of Diplomatic TiesFather's love is an invaluable treasure in child's development: GovernorPakistan evacuates its 450 pilgrims from IranFather's Day: Sindh CM calls for paying attention to fathers' unseen sacrificesHeightened Security Measures Enforced at Diplomatic EnclaveNKATI Demands More Liberal Industrial Policy in SindhPDP Describes Israeli Attack as Assault on Entire Muslim CommunityFPCCI Sounds Alarm over Israeli Aggression Against Iran, Loss of LivesPunjab University Conducts Nationwide Entry Test in 20 Major CitiesSon Kills Mother Over Bread Delay, Leaving Family in ShockTwo robbers captured in Islamabad; looted goods, cash seizedIslamabad police launches big crackdown on illegal parkingIslamabad police arrest 22 criminals, recover narcotics and weaponsStakeholders demand tailored loan scheme for handmade carpet sectorNational Cricket Academy Lahore to Start Advanced Training Development CampCrackdown in Islamabad: Strict Measures Ordered Against CriminalsVolatility in Currency Market, Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Become More ExpensiveAJK National Hockey Championship Kicks Off in Rawalakot on June 17Malaysian Foreign Minister Meets Governor Sindh in MedinaThe Financial Budget will Negatively Impact Small and Medium Enterprises: UNISAMEWe will continue to provide unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Palestinian cause: Deputy Prime MinisterIsrael's attacks are a clear violation of the UN Charter and international laws: Hanif TayyabChief Minister Inaugurates Bhutto Highway from Qayyumabad to QaideabadCharitable Organizations and Blood Donors Breathe New Life into Society: Prime MinisterSindh Chief Minister Announces Completion of 1460 Development Projects Worth 590 Billion RupeesSteps to be Taken for Punjab Police's Participation in International Shooting Competitions; IG PunjabWorld Blood Donor Day Celebrated in Pakistan Like Other Countries'If Muslim World Does Not Unite Now, Everyone Will Be Targeted Next: Khawaja Asif'Immediate Need to Equip Youth with Modern Skills and Technologies for National Development: Prime MinisterCrackdown Launched Against Smoke-Emitting Vehicles in IslamabadFederal and Provincial Governments Have Ignored Karachi in the Budget: Pasban Democratic PartyFour Doctors and a Nurse Arrested from CMH Rawalakot Court Premises in Student's Wrong Injection Death CaseKarachi Police Arrest 5 Robbers During 3 EncountersRemittances play a key role in the economic stability of the country: National Business GroupPakistan Denounces Israeli Strikes on Iran, Says Attacks Violate UN CharterPM Condemns Israel's Strikes on Iran, Condoles Over Loss of Lives78% of Pakistanis consider themselves healthy: new surveyDigital transformation, global interactions pivotal for empowering young: PMNorthern Pakistan Community Transforms with New Water Management SystemPresident Zardari Condemns Israeli Military Strikes on Iran as a Blatant AggressionSenate Passes Resolution Condemning Israeli Aggression Against IranStock Market Tumbles As KSE100 Drops by 1900 PointsPakistan activates crisis management unit to safeguard its nationals in Iran