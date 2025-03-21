FUZHOU, China, Mar. 18, 2025 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian Province, China, has a distinct geographical setting and a history spanning more than 2,200 years, exuding an inclusive and open vibe. Since the city was known as “Mindu” (the capital of the Min area) in ancient times, its culture is the “Mindu culture.”
It has long been a tradition for Fuzhou women to insert three silver hairpins into a bun on their heads: one is vertical and two are diagonal.
The hairpins are as flat as blades, so they are also called “three knives.” Since Fuzhou, a city on China’s southeast coast, was infested with pirates during the Ming and Qing dynasties, some believe females used hairpins both as a decoration and a self-defense weapon at that time.
This represents women’s bravery, flexibility, and patriotism. After centuries, it has evolved into a symbol of their love for the country, family, and self, and resonates with the city’s ethos.
The vintage adornment has gained popularity in modern days. Relevant articles and videos on social media have mushroomed at home and abroad, with over 600 million views. In ancient towns and alleys across the country, it is not uncommon to see tourists wearing three hairpins for photogenic moments.
Now that citizens from eligible countries can enjoy 240-hour visa-free transit at Fuzhou Changle International Airport, why not embark on your own cultural journey in Fuzhou?
Source: Publicity Department of the Fuzhou Municipal CPC Committee