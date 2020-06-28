Minister Industries and Trade Laments Corruption Virus to Weaken National Economy

June 28, 2020

Lahore, June 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has regretfully remarked that corona pandemic has changed the world but thinking of our opposition has not changed. He maintained that the government has undertaken result-oriented measures for the revival of the national economy and curbing the spread of coronavirus. Mian Aslam Iqbal lamented that opposition is not ready to give up its practice to do criticism for the sake of criticism and lamented that opposition by doing politics on corona wants to ruin the economy and aggravate the prevailing critical situation.

He maintained that the masses are fully aware of their loot and plunder and politics of hypocrisy. He deplored that the masses are paying the price of the plunder of the corrupt mafia who had ruled over the country for years. The Minister remarked that those committing dacoity on the rights of the people in the name of doing progress have been deprived of their rule by the masses in the 2018 elections. He said that PTI government is standing by the masses in this hour of difficulty and distress.

He commended that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully determined to win the war against corruption. He lamented that the virus of corruption has weakened the economy and foundations of the country. The Minister vowed that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we will successfully tread on our journey to achieve progress and prosperity. He appealed to the masses to adopt precautionary measures in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk

Related Posts