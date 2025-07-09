Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar today commended the significant contribution of sports reporters in fostering healthy rivalry from local to global levels.
Speaking at an event in the capital, he emphasized that sports reporting has instilled optimism and a spirit of fair play within the community, inspiring youth to embrace athletics and strive for greatness.
Tarar noted that these reporters help elevate athleticism and create enthusiasm for tournaments held nationwide and internationally, thus popularizing games and motivating gifted young individuals. He affirmed the government”s commitment to supporting and empowering sports journalists, pledging all possible assistance.
The minister also congratulated the recently elected officials of the Sports Journalists Association, expressing hope that they will continue to showcase and promote achievements in athletics.