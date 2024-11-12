Quetta: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti held a meeting in Quetta on Sunday to assess the overall situation following a suicide blast at the city’s railway station. The meeting focused on discussing strategies to safeguard lives and properties of the people in the province.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the unity of the nation in the ongoing fight against terrorism. He assured that full cooperation will be extended to the Provincial Government to ensure peace in Balochistan.
