Pakistan Paddle Federation’s National Junior Paddle Championship is starting this Thursday, July 31st, with the aim of selecting the national team for the World Junior Championship.
According to the federation’s president, Muhammad Mateen, young paddlers from across the country will participate in this federation-hosted tournament in three age groups: under 14, under 16, and under 18.
The competition will conclude on August 3rd. The selected team will represent Pakistan in the World Junior Paddle Championship being held in Spain from September 29th to October 4th.
Boys’ and girls’ teams from 40 countries will participate in this global competition.