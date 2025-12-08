Trending News: ﻿Cold and Dry Weather Conditions Persist Across the Country,﻿Triumphant Karachi Blues Welcomed with Enthusiasm After Winning Quaid-e-Azam Trophy﻿National voters’ day highlights democratic participation across Pakistan﻿Karachi Mayor inaugurates uplift work of Muhammad Shah Street﻿NAVTTC partners with Sir Syed University to offer free high-tech training courses﻿Indonesian President’s Islamabad Visit To Mark 75 Years Of Bilateral Ties﻿Pakistan Offers Promising Business Opportunities for US Entrepreneurs: ambassador﻿Governor Sindh Meets Qatari Consul General, Discussion Held on Pakistan-Qatar Bilateral Relations﻿Pakistan Rejects Indian FM’s Remarks As Inflammatory And Baseless﻿Interior minister applauds forces for eliminating 12 India-sponsored terrorists﻿Pak-EPA Intensifies Crackdown As Over 1,000 Vehicles Checked In Expanding Anti-Smog Operation﻿Oman-Pakistan joint naval exercise ends in Karachi﻿Steps Being Taken To Promote Export-Based Economic Progress: Minister﻿12 Terrorists Killed in Kalat Operation, Strong Message Delivered to Indian-Backed Networks﻿Traffic accident near Gadap city claims life of 70-year-old man﻿Motorcycle Tire Burst on Northern Bypass Injures Six Including Woman and Children﻿Sindhi Culture Day Celebrated with Zeal in Mirpurkhas﻿Strict Action Expected Against Traffic Violations in Rawalpindi﻿Body of 12-Year-Old Boy Still Missing on Third Day After Drowning in Jamrao Canal﻿Three Women Found Dead in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Flat, One Man Found Unconscious Sparks Panic﻿Reception Held in Honour of Sindh Chapter President , Commitment to Strengthen Pakistan-Africa Trade Relations﻿Ration distributed among 1400 flood victims in 3 Union Councils of Jhang Tehsil﻿4 people injured, including a child and woman, in collision of speeding motorcycles in Naushahro Feroze﻿Inauguration of Government Elementary College for Women in Mirpurkhas﻿British Pound Crosses 377 Mark, Euro Nears 329 in Interbank Trading﻿Gold Prices Experience Sharp Decline Across Domestic and International Markets﻿Temperatures below zero in northern areas, light rain in Gilgit-Baltistan, snowfall expected on mountains﻿President extends congratulations, good wishes on Finland’s 108th Independence Day﻿HESCO ends loadshedding from 22 feeders in 13 districts of Sindh﻿Repatriation of illegally residing foreigners from across Punjab, more than 31 thousand foreigners deported﻿Karachi Korangi Police’s targeted, areas sealed, dozens of individuals checked﻿Multan Police’s rehabilitation campaign for drug addicts, over a thousand individuals transferred to anti-narcotics center﻿One-Dish Implementation at Weddings, Directive for Strict Action Against Loud Music﻿OPD services suspended at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital over disappearance of lady doctor in Abbottabad﻿Abbottabad Press Club farewell in honor of retired SP Circle Cantt and SP Investigation Department﻿World peace is being destroyed, there is an urgent need to establish peace: Pakistan Sunni Tehreek﻿Increase in Green Bus routes and numbers, decision to establish Bank of Balochistan in Balochistan Cabinet meeting﻿Arms smuggler arrested with heavy weapons in Arms-Free Islamabad Campaign﻿Mother, daughter stabbed to death in Karachi’s Gizri, search for accused ongoing﻿Missing Madrasa Student from Karachi’s Sohrab Goth Found Dead in Vacant House﻿Karachi Frere police arrest female drug peddler, recover hashish﻿FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis deported on fake British visas﻿Police encounter in New Karachi’s Sector 11-I, 2 robbers injured﻿2 people injured in shooting in Karachi’s Bihar Colony, one died in hospital﻿22-year-old alleged robber injured during police encounter﻿45-year-old man injured by stray bullet inside house in Karachi’s Landhi﻿Raid in Shabqadar: Large quantity of drugs and weapons seized, 6 suspects arrested﻿Karachi Police raid gambling den in Dar Muhammad Goth, 9 including facilitator arrested﻿Rally to be held in Badin today in connection with Sindh Culture Day﻿Foolproof Security Readied for National Games Inauguration﻿Starc Becomes All-Time Leading Left-Arm Pacer in Tests, Akram Hails Successor﻿Parliament Lodges Expansion Gets June 2026 Completion Date﻿NA Speaker Demands Swift Completion of Parliament Lodges Project Stalled for Over a Decade﻿PTI Leader Asserts Imran Khan Meeting Ban Is an Unconstitutional Act﻿Pakistan Establishes New Body to Anchor National Development in Peace and Stability﻿Pakistani PM Offers Full Support to Malaysia Amidst Deadly Floods and Landslides﻿Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Broaden Strategic Ties with Thailand﻿Government Pledges to Tackle Severe Power Crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan and gwadar﻿Prominent Pakistani Scientist Awarded Premier Lifetime Honor by Chinese Institute﻿Military Leadership Honours Major Akram Shaheed on 54th Martyrdom Anniversary﻿Government Official’s Claim on Aafia Siddiqui’s US Nationality Sparks Outrage﻿Field Marshal Asim Munir Appointed Pakistan’s First Chief of Defence Forces, Securing Dual Command﻿Pakistan Appoints First-Ever Chief of Defence Forces in Historic Military Restructuring﻿Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan Forge New Strategic Alliance, Eyeing $200 Million Trade﻿Pakistan Expresses Solidarity with Flood-Hit Thailand﻿Call for Deeper Cooperation Marks Saudi-Pakistani Strategic Dialogue in riyadh﻿Armed Forces Honor Major Akram Shaheed’s Unyielding Courage on 54th Martyrdom Anniversary﻿Pakistan, France Affirm Joint Commitment to Advance Policy Reform﻿HRCP Assails Authorities After Activists Detained, Manhandled at KPC﻿Capital’s Top Traffic Officer Orders Strict Action Against Violators﻿Top Police Official Orders Intensified Checks, Urges Public Vigilance﻿Karachi Authorities Launch Drive To Secure All Open Manholes﻿Sindh Governor Calls on Youth to Tackle Societal Challenges via Volunteer Work﻿UN Initiative Targets Trillion-Dollar Gender Gap in Agriculture to Combat Food Insecurity﻿Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan Solidify Strategic Partnership with Sweeping Energy and Trade Agreements﻿Cereal Prices Surge Despite Third Consecutive Monthly Drop in Global Food Costs﻿Asia Floods Claim Over 1,400 Lives Amid Desperate Rescue Efforts﻿170 New Dengue Cases Confirmed in Sindh; Karachi Reports Highest Tally﻿Authorities to Impose Heavy Fines as City’s Daily Waste Outstrips Mumbai and Delhi﻿Beneath the Concrete: UN Agency Warns Neglected Soils Are a Ticking Time Bomb for Rapidly Growing Cities﻿Pakistan’s Climate-Induced Floods Deadlier Than Any Single War, Minister Reveals﻿Expert-Led Workshop Bridges Gap Between Student Illustration and Professional Book Craftsmanship﻿Three Accused Detained Following Extensive Security Sweep in Bhara Kahu﻿Islamabad Cops Capture Big Arms Cache﻿Meezan Bank Secures Top Corporate Excellence Award for Fourth Consecutive Year﻿Armed Forces stand resolute to counter anti-state narrative: DG ISPR﻿Pakistan Secures Key ADB Financing for Nationwide Infrastructure Projects﻿PSX Rallies as Investor Activity Skyrockets﻿New Defence Chief Lauded as Rice Exporters Flag Urgent Tax and Port Issues﻿284 Pakistani Firms to Target Global Market at Major German Textile Fair﻿Major Foreign Currencies Post Strong Valuations In Open Market﻿Global Tax Survey Reveals Deep Trust Divide Between Asia and the West﻿Karachi Range’s Outstanding Performance in Sindh Police Games 2025, Cash Prize Announced for Victorious Athletes﻿Special basic biomechanics course starts in Lahore, eleven Test cricketers participate﻿Maulana Abdul Rashid Hijazi elected new chief organizer in Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan elections﻿Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s membership drive to be launched﻿Majority Win in Kohat Secured with Support From Only 19% of Electorate﻿Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faces Financial Hardship Due to Delay in Former FATA’s Financial Integration﻿Judiciary Urged to Act on Unlawful Detentions and Rights Violations﻿Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan vow to boost ties in diverse fields