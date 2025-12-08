Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) today opened free admissions to a wide range of high-tech professional training courses under a collaboration with the Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP) and NAVTTC, aiming to equip Pakistan’s youth with future-ready, market-driven skills.
The university reported that a total of 1,815 trainees have graduated from NAVTTC-supported programmes at SSUET to date, achieving an employment rate of 80 percent. The institution has also been recognised as a category ‘A’ institute by the NAVTTC evaluation team.
According to the press release, SSUET’s top leadership – including the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Deans, Chairpersons and the CPE Department – played a pivotal and coordinated role in securing these opportunities for young learners.
Chancellor Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan emphasized that the free training initiative is structured to provide both conventional and advanced technological skills aligned with international standards, enabling youth to pursue sustainable career growth. Offering cost-free access to specialized instruction aims to help close the gap between academic qualifications and industry demands.
The university has crafted a diverse curriculum designed to meet the needs of today’s job market. More than 300 students have already enrolled in the complimentary courses, which include Advanced Survey (Civil), Interior Designing, 3D Animation, Web Development, Office Management, Digital Marketing, eCommerce, Graphic Design, Mobile Application Development, System Administration, IT Infrastructure, Advanced Web Application Development, Python Programming, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, JavaScript Fullstack Development and Advanced Electrical Power System.
SSUET noted that the effort not only enhances employable skills but contributes to preparing a technologically capable workforce that can support Pakistan’s growing innovation ecosystem.