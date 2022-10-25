NEPRA slashes KE tariff by Rs4.70 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Elec­tric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction in power tariff by Rs4.70 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for September 2022.

According to the notification, the fuel cost adjustment for K-Electric consumers would be lowered by Rs4.70 per unit. With the decision of lowering the tariff, KE consumers will get relief of nearly Rs8 billion, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said and further added that the reduction in FCA would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers.

On Monday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)notified a raise of Rs12.68 per unit in the power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric on account of quarterly adjustment.

According to details, the people of Karachi would face an additional burden of billions of rupees as NEPRA has approved an enormous Rs12.68 per unit hike in power tariff for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of the fourth quarterly adjustment for FY2021-22.

It is pertinent to mention here that K-Electric had submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, seeking a hike of Rs14.53 per unit in the power tariff.