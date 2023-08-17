Open manholes pose threat to citizens’ lives

KARACHI:Chairman Union Committee No.08 City Railway Colony Saddar Town Muhammad Salman Khan approached the Karachi water and severe board and asked it to resolve sewerage issues of the locality.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that on August 14, a young child fell into an open manhole in Memon Ggoth and lost his life, so urgent measures should be taken to avoid such accidents in the future.

In a letter written to CEO or managing director KWNSB, the UC chairman maintained that seveal manholes of Pakistan Chowk, Haqqani Chowk, Railway City Colony (Gate No 10, Shaheen Store, main Phatak) NTR Colony, NEW Chall, Gari Khata, Arambagh ( Furniture Market), and Urdu Bazar Ratan Talao are open.

He maintained that due to open manholes, inconvenience was being faced by the residents. Salman maintained that prominent institutions, including schools and hospitals, are also situated in the area and the manholes are a serious threat to the safety of pedestrians as well as motorists. The UC Chairman asked the sewerage board to resolve the issue at the earliest for convenience of the people.