February 22, 2025
News Ticker: ﻿Conspiracies Against Pakistan’s Integrity Will Fail: Khokhar﻿Conspiracies Against Pakistan’s Integrity Will Fail: Khokhar﻿Tractors from Belarus to Open New Era for Agriculture Growth﻿One Killed, Other Injured As Trailer Hits BIke in Karachi﻿Karachi Police Capture Bandit in Encounter﻿Intermittent rain expected in various areas of country﻿Iranian CG Vows to Strengthening Relations with Pakistan﻿HEC Launches Astrolabes Datacenter at NED University﻿Haleem Leads Rally, Announces Peace March Against Lawlessness﻿UNISAME Calls on PM Shehbaz to Accelerate SME Reforms﻿Finance Minister Aurangzeb Joins Elite Economic Talks at AlUla Conference﻿Interior Minister Condemns Levies Post Attack, Honors Fallen Hero﻿Weather: Cold, Dry Weather to Persist in Northern Regions﻿International Experts Visit Sindh Agriculture University to Boost Research﻿Green Pakistan Initiative Sparks Agricultural Revolution﻿PM Shehbaz Condemns Terrorist Attack on Levies Post﻿Protest Rally in Harnai Calls for Release of PTM And Pashtun Qaumi Jirga Leaders﻿PDP Demands Strict Action Against Traffic Violations, Corruption﻿Tribal Elder Urges Authorities to Hold By-Polls in PB-36 Kalat﻿Sindh Govt Refutes Farooq Sattar’s Blames﻿Qalandar’s Urs: DC Reviews Pilgrims’ Health Facilities, Security﻿Green Pakistan Initiative Launched in Cholistan to Transform Agriculture﻿Renowned Poet Dr Akash Ansari Dies in Hyderabad’s House Fire﻿Encroachments to Be Removed Across Karachi: Mayor﻿Sindh Cabinet Approves Five-Year Upper Age Relaxation for Jobs﻿Sindh Governor, ANP Leader Urge Road Safety Measures﻿Sindh Govt to Launch Stern Crackdown on Unfit Vehicles﻿BD HC for granting Karachi and Chittagong status of sister cities﻿Pakistan, Saudi Navies Conclude Bilateral Maritime Exercise﻿JI Leader Assails Rising Crimes in Sindh﻿Sindh Culture Minister Inaugurates Laahoti Festival in Larkana﻿SEPA Conducts Environmental Inspection of Two Sugar Mills in Ghotki dist﻿All Set to Hold Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs on Feb 17﻿SAU, Tehran Varsity Sign MoU to Strengthen Academic Ties﻿Azerbaijan offers Pakistan to join green energy corridor﻿New Telecom Companies Will Entry in Pakistan as PTA Issues Virtual Network Licenses: Shaza﻿Pakistan Leads the Way in Global SDG Adoption﻿NUST and PEF Join Forces to Support Students Through Scholarships﻿Interior Minister reviews arrangements for Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Islamabad﻿Govt’s economic reforms yield positive results: Report﻿PM emphasises to strengthen collaboration with UN in sustainable development, climate change﻿CJP administers oath to newly-appointed SC judges﻿IFC Acknowledges Pakistan’s Reform Efforts, Commends Private Sector Growth﻿30 Sri Lankan Students Arrive in Pakistan to Pursue MBBS Degrees﻿Pakistan Calls for Concrete Plan at UN to Resolve Yemen Crisis﻿Dr Mukhtar calls for integrated efforts to protect children from vaccine preventable diseases﻿IFC head,FinMin reaffirm to continued collaboration, investment in Pakistan’s economic development﻿Justice Ejaz Swati Takes Oath as BHC’s Acting Chief Justice﻿Eleven Coal Miners Killed, Six Injured in Harnai Bomb Attack﻿KSE Market Trading: PSEL, AGP, PKGS Emerge Top performers﻿Kashmiris Residing in UK Urged to Expose Indian Atrocities﻿KSE-100 Faces Downward Pressure Amid Lower Trading volumes﻿CDA, World Bank would ensure provision of services to Islamabad’s residents:CDA Chairman﻿Pakistan, Turkiye Forge Stronger Ties with 24 New Agreements﻿Pakistan, Trkiye strengthen economic ties with 21 new agreements, trade expansion plans﻿Turkish President Accorded Warm Welcome in Pakistan﻿Pakistan prioritizes circular economy to boost sustainability, waste management: Romina﻿Pakistan Consulate’s cricket team remains unbeaten, wins Diplomatic Cup 2025﻿Pakistan to send 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for advanced training﻿PBM disbursed Rs13.946b for treatment of 108217 cancer patients since 2008: WHO Rep told﻿Kazakhstan expresses interest in developing closer ties with Pakistan in medical sector﻿EXIM Bank of Pakistan, Trk Eximbank sign MoU to boost export cooperation﻿A dramatic reading of historic 1921 trial on Sunday﻿Shaheens Squads Announced for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-Up Matches﻿Pakistan and Korea Strengthen Partnership in Agricultural Innovation﻿5G services to be introduced by mid this year, NA told﻿Spring tree plantation drive launched at Margalla Hills National Park﻿President returns home after two-day visit to Portugal﻿Pakistan, Belarus explore industrial cooperation in heavy machinery sector﻿Parliament Pledges to Empower Women, Affirms NA Speaker﻿Donor-Driven Forums Must Refocus on Core Objectives, Urges NA Speaker﻿Senator Rubina Khalid Pledges Dignified Fund Distribution for BISP Beneficiaries﻿Naqvi LAUDS Sindh Rangers﻿Pakistan Confirms 74th Polio Case of 2024﻿Empowering Women in Nuclear: Global Leaders Praise Pakistan’s ProgressSaudi businesses eye stronger ties with Pakistan as Albaik confirms expansionGoogle’s AI Empowers Karachi’s Tech Community with AI TrainingNaval chief visits ships of foreign navies participating in Exercise AMANEr Rashid’s Hunger Strike Continues as Health Declines﻿Pakistan on path of progress, prosperity: Info Minister﻿Govt committed to improve Ease of Doing Business index: Jam﻿Maryam pays tribute to Nawaz, Shehbaz on poll anniversary﻿Pakistan’s prosperity’s dream unattainable without tackling terrorism: PM﻿Sindh governor to host largest-ever Iftar this Ramazan﻿Sindh govt introduces Climate Smart Technology﻿Rs101,400 fine slapped on road safety violators﻿CM Maryam happy over revival of international cricket in Pakistan﻿KATI shocked over loss of lives in traffic accidents﻿Lanjar takes notice of citizen’s death in police custody﻿Naval chief visits ships of foreign navies participating in Exercise AMAN﻿Gaddafi Stadium Revamp Sets Stage for Cricket Extravaganza﻿PM’s aide seeks Germany’s technical support to advance Pakistan’s climate action plans﻿Acting Chairman Senate, UK’s Deputy Speaker discuss expansion of parliamentary ties﻿Shehbaz, Hamza acquitted from Ramzan Sugar Mill Case﻿Former caretaker Finance Ministers share insights on economic governance.﻿Pakistan, Trkiye forge stronger digital ties﻿Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss economic cooperation at ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition in Jeddah﻿Pakistan High Commission Canada marks Kashmir Solidarity Day﻿Pakistan, China call for expanding cultural exchanges﻿Pakistan, World Bank discuss strengthening climate action for sustainable future
February 22, 2025
News Ticker: ﻿Conspiracies Against Pakistan’s Integrity Will Fail: Khokhar﻿Conspiracies Against Pakistan’s Integrity Will Fail: Khokhar﻿Tractors from Belarus to Open New Era for Agriculture Growth﻿One Killed, Other Injured As Trailer Hits BIke in Karachi﻿Karachi Police Capture Bandit in Encounter﻿Intermittent rain expected in various areas of country﻿Iranian CG Vows to Strengthening Relations with Pakistan﻿HEC Launches Astrolabes Datacenter at NED University﻿Haleem Leads Rally, Announces Peace March Against Lawlessness﻿UNISAME Calls on PM Shehbaz to Accelerate SME Reforms﻿Finance Minister Aurangzeb Joins Elite Economic Talks at AlUla Conference﻿Interior Minister Condemns Levies Post Attack, Honors Fallen Hero﻿Weather: Cold, Dry Weather to Persist in Northern Regions﻿International Experts Visit Sindh Agriculture University to Boost Research﻿Green Pakistan Initiative Sparks Agricultural Revolution﻿PM Shehbaz Condemns Terrorist Attack on Levies Post﻿Protest Rally in Harnai Calls for Release of PTM And Pashtun Qaumi Jirga Leaders﻿PDP Demands Strict Action Against Traffic Violations, Corruption﻿Tribal Elder Urges Authorities to Hold By-Polls in PB-36 Kalat﻿Sindh Govt Refutes Farooq Sattar’s Blames﻿Qalandar’s Urs: DC Reviews Pilgrims’ Health Facilities, Security﻿Green Pakistan Initiative Launched in Cholistan to Transform Agriculture﻿Renowned Poet Dr Akash Ansari Dies in Hyderabad’s House Fire﻿Encroachments to Be Removed Across Karachi: Mayor﻿Sindh Cabinet Approves Five-Year Upper Age Relaxation for Jobs﻿Sindh Governor, ANP Leader Urge Road Safety Measures﻿Sindh Govt to Launch Stern Crackdown on Unfit Vehicles﻿BD HC for granting Karachi and Chittagong status of sister cities﻿Pakistan, Saudi Navies Conclude Bilateral Maritime Exercise﻿JI Leader Assails Rising Crimes in Sindh﻿Sindh Culture Minister Inaugurates Laahoti Festival in Larkana﻿SEPA Conducts Environmental Inspection of Two Sugar Mills in Ghotki dist﻿All Set to Hold Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs on Feb 17﻿SAU, Tehran Varsity Sign MoU to Strengthen Academic Ties﻿Azerbaijan offers Pakistan to join green energy corridor﻿New Telecom Companies Will Entry in Pakistan as PTA Issues Virtual Network Licenses: Shaza﻿Pakistan Leads the Way in Global SDG Adoption﻿NUST and PEF Join Forces to Support Students Through Scholarships﻿Interior Minister reviews arrangements for Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Islamabad﻿Govt’s economic reforms yield positive results: Report﻿PM emphasises to strengthen collaboration with UN in sustainable development, climate change﻿CJP administers oath to newly-appointed SC judges﻿IFC Acknowledges Pakistan’s Reform Efforts, Commends Private Sector Growth﻿30 Sri Lankan Students Arrive in Pakistan to Pursue MBBS Degrees﻿Pakistan Calls for Concrete Plan at UN to Resolve Yemen Crisis﻿Dr Mukhtar calls for integrated efforts to protect children from vaccine preventable diseases﻿IFC head,FinMin reaffirm to continued collaboration, investment in Pakistan’s economic development﻿Justice Ejaz Swati Takes Oath as BHC’s Acting Chief Justice﻿Eleven Coal Miners Killed, Six Injured in Harnai Bomb Attack﻿KSE Market Trading: PSEL, AGP, PKGS Emerge Top performers﻿Kashmiris Residing in UK Urged to Expose Indian Atrocities﻿KSE-100 Faces Downward Pressure Amid Lower Trading volumes﻿CDA, World Bank would ensure provision of services to Islamabad’s residents:CDA Chairman﻿Pakistan, Turkiye Forge Stronger Ties with 24 New Agreements﻿Pakistan, Trkiye strengthen economic ties with 21 new agreements, trade expansion plans﻿Turkish President Accorded Warm Welcome in Pakistan﻿Pakistan prioritizes circular economy to boost sustainability, waste management: Romina﻿Pakistan Consulate’s cricket team remains unbeaten, wins Diplomatic Cup 2025﻿Pakistan to send 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for advanced training﻿PBM disbursed Rs13.946b for treatment of 108217 cancer patients since 2008: WHO Rep told﻿Kazakhstan expresses interest in developing closer ties with Pakistan in medical sector﻿EXIM Bank of Pakistan, Trk Eximbank sign MoU to boost export cooperation﻿A dramatic reading of historic 1921 trial on Sunday﻿Shaheens Squads Announced for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-Up Matches﻿Pakistan and Korea Strengthen Partnership in Agricultural Innovation﻿5G services to be introduced by mid this year, NA told﻿Spring tree plantation drive launched at Margalla Hills National Park﻿President returns home after two-day visit to Portugal﻿Pakistan, Belarus explore industrial cooperation in heavy machinery sector﻿Parliament Pledges to Empower Women, Affirms NA Speaker﻿Donor-Driven Forums Must Refocus on Core Objectives, Urges NA Speaker﻿Senator Rubina Khalid Pledges Dignified Fund Distribution for BISP Beneficiaries﻿Naqvi LAUDS Sindh Rangers﻿Pakistan Confirms 74th Polio Case of 2024﻿Empowering Women in Nuclear: Global Leaders Praise Pakistan’s ProgressSaudi businesses eye stronger ties with Pakistan as Albaik confirms expansionGoogle’s AI Empowers Karachi’s Tech Community with AI TrainingNaval chief visits ships of foreign navies participating in Exercise AMANEr Rashid’s Hunger Strike Continues as Health Declines﻿Pakistan on path of progress, prosperity: Info Minister﻿Govt committed to improve Ease of Doing Business index: Jam﻿Maryam pays tribute to Nawaz, Shehbaz on poll anniversary﻿Pakistan’s prosperity’s dream unattainable without tackling terrorism: PM﻿Sindh governor to host largest-ever Iftar this Ramazan﻿Sindh govt introduces Climate Smart Technology﻿Rs101,400 fine slapped on road safety violators﻿CM Maryam happy over revival of international cricket in Pakistan﻿KATI shocked over loss of lives in traffic accidents﻿Lanjar takes notice of citizen’s death in police custody﻿Naval chief visits ships of foreign navies participating in Exercise AMAN﻿Gaddafi Stadium Revamp Sets Stage for Cricket Extravaganza﻿PM’s aide seeks Germany’s technical support to advance Pakistan’s climate action plans﻿Acting Chairman Senate, UK’s Deputy Speaker discuss expansion of parliamentary ties﻿Shehbaz, Hamza acquitted from Ramzan Sugar Mill Case﻿Former caretaker Finance Ministers share insights on economic governance.﻿Pakistan, Trkiye forge stronger digital ties﻿Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss economic cooperation at ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition in Jeddah﻿Pakistan High Commission Canada marks Kashmir Solidarity Day﻿Pakistan, China call for expanding cultural exchanges﻿Pakistan, World Bank discuss strengthening climate action for sustainable future

Pacific Green Signs Agreement to Sell Its 250MW / 500MWh Limestone Coast North Battery Energy Park Development

Pacific Green Signs Agreement to Sell Its 250MW / 500MWh Limestone Coast North Battery Energy Park Development

  • February 21, 2025

Sydney, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (“Pacific Green”, OTCQB: PGTK) announces that it has signed binding documentation for the sale of 100% of the shares in its Limestone Coast North Energy Park to Intera Renewables (Intera) in a deal representing an enterprise value of A$460 million (US$293 million) (the “Transaction”).

The Limestone Coast North Energy Park is Pacific Green’s 250MW / 500MWh battery energy storage development in the Limestone Coast region of South Australia (“Limestone Coast North”) which will begin commercial operations in early 2027.

Intera is the renewable energy platform established, and majority owned by funds managed by Palisade Investment Partners (Palisade), an Australian based infrastructure and real assets manager.

The asset, the first of two energy parks being developed in Limestone Coast by Pacific Green, will significantly strengthen the region’s grid stability and help further accelerate Australia’s net-zero transition. As part of the Transaction, Pacific Green will be retained to manage the construction of the project through to commercial operations following which Palisade Integrated Management Services (PIMS) will carry out asset management activities through its role as Intera’s asset manager.

Limestone Coast North marks the latest milestone in a major period of growth for Pacific Green in Australia. It is the first of a 10GWh development pipeline of battery energy parks the company is rolling out throughout the country. Limestone Coast West, a 250MW / 1,000MWh battery energy storage development is finalising grid approvals with construction expected to commence in September 2025. Portland Energy Park, 1,000MW / 2,500MWh across four co-located battery assets in Victoria, is finalising development approval with construction expected to commence in March 2026. In November 2024, Pacific Green announced the acquisition of land rights in Wagga Wagga, where the company will develop its first NSW project.

Pacific Green is aiming to be one of Australia’s leading utility-scale battery developers, by building a multi-gigawatt platform nationwide. The deployment is aided by the team’s significant experience developing battery energy parks in Europe.

Scott Poulter, Pacific Green’s CEO, commented: “We are delighted to have entered this agreement with Palisade, one of Australia’s leading infrastructure fund managers. Limestone Coast North is critical to South Australia’s Electricity network and is the first of Pacific Green’s 10 GWh Australian pipeline. We are also very pleased to enter into the first of a portfolio of long term tolling Power Purchase Agreements with Zen Energy.”

Simon Parbery, Executive Director for Palisade, stated: “We are excited to be working with Pacific Green on this significant project for both our investors, and Australia’s broader clean energy transition goals. Limestone Coast North represents Palisade’s first investment in large-scale energy storage, providing both attractive risk-adjusted returns, as well as long term strategic benefits for our Australian renewables platform.”

Joel Alexander, Pacific Green Australia Managing Director and CEO commented: “This is a significant milestone for our Australian business and underscores our focus on assets that represent clear commercial feasibility and deliver net-zero objectives for Australia. The backing of Palisade, a leading global infrastructure and real assets manager, will accelerate the build out of the Limestone Coast North Energy Park and ensure it reaches operational stage by early 2027.”

Palisade were advised by Macquarie Capital, Kidder Williams, KWM, Clayton Utz and Ekistica.

Pacific Green was advised by Azure Capital, WSP and Allens Linklaters. Development capital was provided by Australian Philanthropic Services Foundation.

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.:

Pacific Green is a global energy storage and environmental technology company, on a mission to advance the transition to sustainable energy solutions.

The business is focused on rapidly building a global portfolio of utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), with a current pipeline of 14GWh of energy storage capacity in development, construction or operation.

Pacific Green’s team brings together extensive technology, project development and project finance expertise – having commercialised numerous pioneering technologies and steered major international energy and infrastructure projects successfully through financing and development.

This in-house expertise is complemented by strategic relationships cultivated with trusted partners at all levels of the global environmental supply chain – providing access to the very best technology and manufacturing capabilities on offer, alongside internationally respected financial institutions and project partners.

For more information, visit Pacific Green’s website:
www.pacificgreen.com

About Palisade

Palisade is a specialist, independent global infrastructure and real assets manager that provides institutional and wholesale investors with access to infrastructure and infrastructure-like projects through tailored portfolios and co-mingled funds. Palisade’s multi-disciplinary and experienced team focuses on attractive mid-market assets that are essential to the efficient functioning of the communities and economies they serve.

Palisade is an early investor in the clean energy sector and manages and operates a diverse portfolio of renewable energy assets in Australia and the US. These assets total over 2GW of installed generation capacity on a 100% ownership basis, including 1.5GW in Australia, making Palisade one of Australia’s largest renewable energy investors.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the continued development of Limestone Coast North BESS project, any potential business developments and future interest in the Company’s battery, solar and emissions control technologies.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the continuation of the development of Limestone Coast North project, general economic and political conditions, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Georgia Bollard - Public Relations, Marketing and Engagement Manager, Pacific Green (Australia) 
E: georgia.bollard@pacificgreen.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9361908

Pacific Green Signs Agreement to Sell Its 250MW / 500MWh Limestone Coast North Battery Energy Park Development

  • February 21, 2025

Sydney, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (“Pacific Green”, OTCQB: PGTK) announces that it has signed binding documentation for the sale of 100% of the shares in its Limestone Coast North Energy Park to Intera Renewables (Intera) in a deal representing an enterprise value of A$460 million (US$293 million) (the “Transaction”).

The Limestone Coast North Energy Park is Pacific Green’s 250MW / 500MWh battery energy storage development in the Limestone Coast region of South Australia (“Limestone Coast North”) which will begin commercial operations in early 2027.

Intera is the renewable energy platform established, and majority owned by funds managed by Palisade Investment Partners (Palisade), an Australian based infrastructure and real assets manager.

The asset, the first of two energy parks being developed in Limestone Coast by Pacific Green, will significantly strengthen the region’s grid stability and help further accelerate Australia’s net-zero transition. As part of the Transaction, Pacific Green will be retained to manage the construction of the project through to commercial operations following which Palisade Integrated Management Services (PIMS) will carry out asset management activities through its role as Intera’s asset manager.

Limestone Coast North marks the latest milestone in a major period of growth for Pacific Green in Australia. It is the first of a 10GWh development pipeline of battery energy parks the company is rolling out throughout the country. Limestone Coast West, a 250MW / 1,000MWh battery energy storage development is finalising grid approvals with construction expected to commence in September 2025. Portland Energy Park, 1,000MW / 2,500MWh across four co-located battery assets in Victoria, is finalising development approval with construction expected to commence in March 2026. In November 2024, Pacific Green announced the acquisition of land rights in Wagga Wagga, where the company will develop its first NSW project.

Pacific Green is aiming to be one of Australia’s leading utility-scale battery developers, by building a multi-gigawatt platform nationwide. The deployment is aided by the team’s significant experience developing battery energy parks in Europe.

Scott Poulter, Pacific Green’s CEO, commented: “We are delighted to have entered this agreement with Palisade, one of Australia’s leading infrastructure fund managers. Limestone Coast North is critical to South Australia’s Electricity network and is the first of Pacific Green’s 10 GWh Australian pipeline. We are also very pleased to enter into the first of a portfolio of long term tolling Power Purchase Agreements with Zen Energy.”

Simon Parbery, Executive Director for Palisade, stated: “We are excited to be working with Pacific Green on this significant project for both our investors, and Australia’s broader clean energy transition goals. Limestone Coast North represents Palisade’s first investment in large-scale energy storage, providing both attractive risk-adjusted returns, as well as long term strategic benefits for our Australian renewables platform.”

Joel Alexander, Pacific Green Australia Managing Director and CEO commented: “This is a significant milestone for our Australian business and underscores our focus on assets that represent clear commercial feasibility and deliver net-zero objectives for Australia. The backing of Palisade, a leading global infrastructure and real assets manager, will accelerate the build out of the Limestone Coast North Energy Park and ensure it reaches operational stage by early 2027.”

Palisade were advised by Macquarie Capital, Kidder Williams, KWM, Clayton Utz and Ekistica.

Pacific Green was advised by Azure Capital, WSP and Allens Linklaters. Development capital was provided by Australian Philanthropic Services Foundation.

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.:

Pacific Green is a global energy storage and environmental technology company, on a mission to advance the transition to sustainable energy solutions.

The business is focused on rapidly building a global portfolio of utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), with a current pipeline of 14GWh of energy storage capacity in development, construction or operation.

Pacific Green’s team brings together extensive technology, project development and project finance expertise – having commercialised numerous pioneering technologies and steered major international energy and infrastructure projects successfully through financing and development.

This in-house expertise is complemented by strategic relationships cultivated with trusted partners at all levels of the global environmental supply chain – providing access to the very best technology and manufacturing capabilities on offer, alongside internationally respected financial institutions and project partners.

For more information, visit Pacific Green’s website:
www.pacificgreen.com

About Palisade

Palisade is a specialist, independent global infrastructure and real assets manager that provides institutional and wholesale investors with access to infrastructure and infrastructure-like projects through tailored portfolios and co-mingled funds. Palisade’s multi-disciplinary and experienced team focuses on attractive mid-market assets that are essential to the efficient functioning of the communities and economies they serve.

Palisade is an early investor in the clean energy sector and manages and operates a diverse portfolio of renewable energy assets in Australia and the US. These assets total over 2GW of installed generation capacity on a 100% ownership basis, including 1.5GW in Australia, making Palisade one of Australia’s largest renewable energy investors.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the continued development of Limestone Coast North BESS project, any potential business developments and future interest in the Company’s battery, solar and emissions control technologies.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the continuation of the development of Limestone Coast North project, general economic and political conditions, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Georgia Bollard - Public Relations, Marketing and Engagement Manager, Pacific Green (Australia) 
E: georgia.bollard@pacificgreen.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9361908