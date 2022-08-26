PAF ramps up its relief efforts in flood affectees

Quetta: The intense flooding caused by torrential monsoon rains have caused loss of dozens of precious lives and left hundreds homeless across Pakistan, according to a report on Friday.

Given the rapidly deteriorating situation, Pakistan Air Force has ramped up its relief activities and has come to the succour of flood affected families of Nurwah, Madpur, Kot Magsi, Fazilpur, Basti Jindushah, Hajipur, Basti Dhundi Pull, Basti Lakha, Bigo Kaka, Jageer Gabool and Saeedabad areas which by far have received zero to very limited support.

PAF Bases are actively participating in relief operations in Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab. PAF is reaching out to the needy families who have been badly hit in the natural calamity.

As a humanitarian gesture, 785 Cooked Food Packs, Ration Packs carrying 2860 pounds basic food items and commodities were distributed amongst the needy families. Moreover 158 patients were also attended by medical team of Pakistan Air Force in the last 24 hours. Relief operations are still in progress.