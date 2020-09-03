Pakistan Court granted opportunity to Nawaz Sharif to surrender: Shahzad

Islamabad, September 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar has said that the court has granted an opportunity to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to surrender. Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N leader, who has been convicted by the court on corruption charges, should come back to Pakistan to avoid arrest warrant.

Shahzad Akbar said as per statement of the orders, Nawaz Sharif could seek permission from the incumbent government for extension after expiry of the temporary period of bail. He said the court had granted temporary bail to the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif On medical grounds.

