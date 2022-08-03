Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral trade relations with Japan and Indonesia 

Islamabad, August 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations with Japan and Indonesia. She was talking to Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Honda Taro and Indonesian Ambassador in Pakistan Adam Tugio, who separately called on her in Islamabad.

During these meetings, bilateral ties with particular focus on trade and investment were discussed. Talking to the Japanese Vice-Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar appreciated the trusted development partnership between the two countries. The Minister of State also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to promoting international peace and stability. In her interaction with the Indonesian ambassador, she underscored more business-to-business contacts and generating momentum through high level visits and connectivity.

