Pakistan focusing to extend existing bilateral relations with UAE: Finance Minister

Islamabad, August 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Finance Minister Miftah Ismail says Pakistan is focusing on various new avenues of mutual interest to extend the existing bilateral relations with United Arab Emirates to a new level. He was talking to Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, who called on him in Islamabad.

The Finance Minister apprised the Ambassador about the potential investment areas where UAE can invest and assured greater facilitation and support in this regard. The ambassador showed keen interest in enhancing and strengthening bilateral relation between the two countries, especially on economic front.

