The Pakistan Paddle Federation (PPF) has announced the latest national rankings following the successful conclusion of the Pakistan Paddle Ranking Cup 2025, which was held in Karachi from May 30 to June 1, 2025. This event not only highlighted exceptional talents but also brought significant changes in the rankings.
In the men’s category, Muhammad Azhar and Nafees Yaqoob led with an impressive total of 600 points. Natalia Zaman maintained her dominance in the women’s division with 900 points. Meanwhile, in the boys’ under-14 category, Ashir Usman and Mustafa Naveed topped the list with 400 points.
The tournament showcased remarkable performances from several emerging players. The updated rankings, effective from June 5, 2025, highlight the growing skills and determination of the players, indicating a bright future for paddle sports in Pakistan.