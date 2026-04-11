﻿Pakistan played a constructive role in negotiations with Iran, says US Vice President J.D. Vance

The United States has presented a “final proposal” to Iran at the conclusion of high-level negotiations held in the Pakistani capital, demanding “strong assurances” from Tehran not to develop nuclear weapons.

In a briefing this morning, US Vice President J.D. Vance praised Pakistan’s constructive role, stating that the country played an “extraordinary role” in facilitating the negotiations.

He specifically praised the “outstanding hosting” of the diplomatic talks by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The Vice President clarified that Pakistan is not to be blamed for any shortcomings that may have occurred during the negotiations.

Mr. Vance said, “We are leaving an excellent, simple, and final proposal for Iran, and now we will see whether Iran accepts this proposal or not,” clarifying that the final agreement hinges on this key condition.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement confirming that its delegation participated in the proceedings with an “open mind.”

In a separate message on social media, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei described the negotiations as “comprehensive,” but added that the final success of the talks “depends on the seriousness and goodwill of the other party.”