Pakistan Shaheens commenced their England tour today with a rigorous training session at the Tonbridge School Ground in Kent. Led by Saud Shakeel, the team will play a series of three one-day and two three-day matches.
This tour is designed to acclimate emerging cricketers to high-level playing conditions and prepare them for potential inclusion in the national team. The players focused on physical training, fielding drills, and net sessions under the guidance of the coaching team.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has termed this tour a significant step in the development of emerging players. The board believes that this experience will not only refine their skills but also elevate the team’s overall competitiveness.