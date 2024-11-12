Silicon Valley: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, recently visited Googleplex in Silicon Valley where he engaged in an informal dialogue with Pakistani tech professionals employed at Google. During this meeting, he highlighted Pakistan’s abundant IT talent and discussed strategies to better equip these professionals to succeed in the competitive global tech market.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ambassador Sheikh underscored the rapid growth of Pakistan’s IT market and its strategic objectives within the U.S. tech ecosystem, particularly in Silicon Valley. He emphasized the pivotal role of the Pakistani-American tech community in enhancing Pakistan’s presence in the global tech landscape.
The discussions also delved into strategies to increase Pakistan’s participation in Silicon Valley’s innovation ecosystem. The Ambassador detailed how the Embassy and Consulates could act as platforms to facilitate collaboration between Pakistani and U.S. tech firms.
Earlier, Ambassador Sheikh, along with the Consul General of Pakistan in Los Angeles, conducted a virtual meeting with Google’s Country Head for Pakistan. During this session, the Ambassador discussed the positive momentum in Pakistan’s IT industry, highlighting government policies and initiatives designed to integrate Pakistan into the global IT ecosystem, create employment, and boost IT exports.
Ambassador Sheikh assured Google of the Pakistani government’s full support and the backing of its diplomatic missions in the U.S. to foster mutual collaboration. He also requested Google’s assistance in enhancing Pakistan’s branding in the U.S. tech market and emphasized the importance of a roadmap for deepening bilateral cooperation.
Both parties reviewed Google’s ongoing initiatives in Pakistan, which include talent development, hardware and software training, coding programs for students, vocational training, and the expansion of digital skills. They also discussed the potential for boosting Pakistan’s gaming and animation industries and supporting local AI product development.
Ambassador Sheikh reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to collaborating closely with Google to unlock the full potential of its IT sector and drive innovation-driven growth.
