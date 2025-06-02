Pakistan Squash Federation announced that Noor Zaman, the country’s squash sensation and reigning World Champion Under-23, has successfully qualified for the GillenMarkets British Open 2025 Main Round. Zaman achieved this milestone by defeating Egypt’s Kareem Al Turkey in the Qualification Final Match.
Zaman is set to compete against World No. 33, Curtis Malik of England, today at 23:00 hrs. The young athlete’s participation in this prestigious tournament marks another significant step in his burgeoning career.
The squash community is eagerly anticipating the match, with hopes high for Zaman to continue his impressive form on the international stage.