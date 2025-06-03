In a significant move to bolster cricket talent, the Pakistan Cricket Board, under the leadership of Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, convened a meeting on June 02, focusing on upcoming cricket series preparations and enhancing domestic cricket structures. The board instructed that all international Pakistani cricketers must participate in domestic tournaments, a decision aimed at nurturing local players by having them compete alongside seasoned international athletes.
During the session, a comprehensive briefing was offered on the Pakistani team’s readiness for home series against South Africa and Sri Lanka, along with tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh. Naqvi emphasized the importance of a robust domestic cricket structure to identify and develop top-tier cricketers and provide reliable support for the international squad.
Usman Wahla, Director of International Cricket, presented insights into the upcoming series, while key figures like Head Coach Mike Hesson, COO Sameer Ahmed, Manager Naveed Akram Cheema, Director of High-Performance Centers Aqib Javed, and Captain Salman Agha also contributed to the discussions, underscoring the collaborative efforts to advance Pakistan’s cricketing excellence.