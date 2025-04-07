In a groundbreaking move, the Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled plans to provide full-match commentary in Urdu for the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League. This marks the first time in the league’s history that live broadcasts will be available in the national language.
The initiative aims to deepen engagement with millions of cricket enthusiasts by bringing the excitement of the game closer to Urdu-speaking audiences. PSL CEO Salman Naseer highlighted this development as a significant step towards strengthening the connection between the league and its passionate supporters.
The decision promises to enhance the viewing experience for fans across the country, ensuring they can fully enjoy every moment of the action.