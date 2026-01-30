Lahore: The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has identified the cosmetics and personal care industry as a promising area for collaboration between Pakistan and China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Chamber noted a significant transformation in China's cosmetics sector, shifting focus from marketing to brand building, technological innovation, and cross-cultural communication, creating new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.
According to Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nazir Hussain, President of PCJCCI, stated that China's evolving cosmetics industry offers strategic insights for Pakistani businesses aiming to penetrate high-value consumer markets. He emphasized that the sector's core competitiveness now relies on brand narratives, research, and technological advancement. Under CPEC, Pakistan can align its consumer industries with China's innovation-led growth model to enhance value-added exports.
Zafar Iqbal, Vice President of PCJCCI, highlighted the potential for CPEC's next phase to bolster Pakistan's cosmetics and personal care sector through industrial cooperation and export-oriented manufacturing. He pointed out the country's strengths in herbal, organic, halal, and natural cosmetic products. By utilizing CPEC-linked industrial zones and forming joint ventures with Chinese partners, Pakistani enterprises can improve product quality and international compliance, facilitating greater access to the Chinese market.
Brig. Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd), Senior Vice President of PCJCCI, remarked that the shift in China’s industry aligns with CPEC’s objectives, offering a platform for collaboration in research, packaging innovation, and sustainable manufacturing. This alignment aims to secure Pakistan's competitive participation in global value chains.
Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General of PCJCCI, underscored the importance of institutional collaboration and policy coordination to maximize CPEC's impact on emerging sectors. He noted the role of structured research and cross-sector collaboration in informed policymaking. PCJCCI is dedicated to fostering B2B linkages and investment partnerships between Pakistani and Chinese stakeholders to support industrial development.
Industry analysis indicates that China's cosmetics sector is progressing towards systematic capability output, with globalization supported by technological innovation and foundational research. PCJCCI believes integrating Pakistan's cosmetics sector into CPEC's framework can contribute to export diversification, job creation, and stronger bilateral ties.
