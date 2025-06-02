The Jansher Khan All Pakistan National Junior Squash Championship has intensified as the competition reaches the semifinals stage in Peshawar.
In the Under 11 category, Anas Rafay from PAF will face off against his teammate Arbaz Zeb, while Abdurehman Riaz, also from PAF, is set to challenge Muhammed Saim from Sindh. The Under 17 category promises equally riveting matches, with M Ali Khan and Mustafa Irfan, both representing PAF, battling for a spot in the finals. Abdullah Zaman and Haris Zahid, also from PAF, will compete against each other in the second semifinal.
The Pakistan Squash Federation encourages fans to support these young athletes as they vie for a place in the championship finals.
