Petroleum division to hold national moot on Biofeul- clean energy

February 2, 2020

Islamabad, February 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Energy and Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum will be the Chief Guest at the Bio -Clean Fuels Conference being held at the OGDCL Auditorium in the OGDCL building in Islamabad on February 3rd, 2020. Pakistan is in the throes of a major environmental catastrophe due to climate change and neglect of cleaner/bio fuels. The present Government has made the environment and mitigating effects of climate change as a key policy concern with Prime Minister Imran Khan leading a personal effort on this front.

Under the leadership of PM Khan, the country has announced a low sulfur policy, moving towards Euro 5, conversion of stubble into bio gas, sugar into ethanol and less reliance on bio diesel. Biofuels are derived from biomass such as algae, plant or animal waste as opposed to fossil fuels which include liquid and gaseous forms.

Pakistan greatly needs all these features. Biofuels would be a positive addition in country’s fuel mix energy as we need to ensure adequate supplies of oil and gas and fossil fuels can’t be burnt alone as a single fuel. The event is being supported by the Petroleum Division and shall feature some of the country’s distinguished energy experts and panellists. Secretary Petroleum shall chair the concluding session.

