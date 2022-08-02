PM likely to visit flood-hit areas of Tank, DIK districts today 

Islamabad, August 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit flood-hit areas of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. He will take stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas and meet the affected people.

