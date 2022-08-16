(PM pays tributes to services rendered by ex-Punjab Home Minister)

ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tributes to the services rendered by ex-Punjab Home Minister Shuja Khanzada.

In a tweet on Tuesday on the seventh death anniversary of Shuja Khanzada, the Prime Minister said Shuja Khanzada was a great friend, a loyal and committed party leader and above all a noble soul. Shehbaz Sharif said despite threats to his life, Shuja Khanzada did not shy away from leading the fight against terrorism as Punjab Home Minister.