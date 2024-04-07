PM vows to ensure health facilities for masses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has renewed the commitment of his Government to provide and ensure health facilities for all of our population.

In his message on World Health Day being observed on Sunday, he said we will partner and encourage provincial governments to expand and upgrade health facilities, launch mobile health clinics for enhanced access, re-energize immunization and improve mental health services.

The Prime Minister said the establishment and operationalization of Medical City, establishment of Cancer Care Hospital and establishment of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute facilities in each province remains our key priority.

He said we take pride in having launched the Health Card during PMLN’s 2013-18 tenure.

The Prime Minister said we remain committed to universal health coverage and universal health insurance for our population, particularly providing free-of-cost healthcare services to low and middle-income families.

He also applauded the services of our health professionals, paramedical staff, nurses, and other health workers who selflessly work day and night to provide health services to the nation.