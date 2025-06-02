President Asif Ali Zardari attended a reception held in honor of Pakistani and Bangladeshi cricketers and officials at the Governor’s House in Lahore. On this occasion, he emphasized the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
President Zardari stated that there are ample opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, and we should work together for the welfare of the people of both nations.
The reception was also attended by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, and cricketers and officials from both countries.
The President stated that sports are an important means of mutual contact, and the Bangladesh cricket team is visiting Pakistan as an ambassador. He referred to Bangladesh as a brotherly country and reiterated that there are extensive opportunities for cooperation between the two nations.
He further mentioned that today’s generation in Bangladesh is unaware of the pain of separation from Pakistan, and the time has come to work towards establishing strong relations between the two countries.
Earlier, President Zardari shook hands with the cricketers and officials and expressed his good wishes. He appreciated the Pakistani cricket team’s recent series performance and congratulated the Bangladesh cricket team for showcasing high-quality play.