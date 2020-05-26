President Masood interacts with notables

May 26, 2020

Islamabad, May 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Monday interacted with notables from different walks of life and urged them to maintain precautionary measures and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Community leaders from across all sections of the society were present. Those who were present included Sardar Shabir Khan (Gulf Group), Sardar Saeed Aziz, Sardar Toseef Aziz, Sardar Shahzeb Khan, Sardar Zareen Khan, Sardar Ashiq Khan, President PML-N (Constituency 4), Sardar Altaf Khan, Sardar Javaid and others.

The president told the notables that until coronavirus vaccine is developed, social distancing and other precautionary measures are the sole prevention of this disease. President Khan appreciated the role of armed forces, doctors, ulema and philanthropists for their joint response to the pandemic and averting the food crisis in the state.

Commenting on the lockdown relaxation, AJK President said that the smart or partial lockdown does not mean the termination of lockdown and cautioned that according to the WHO if the precautionary measures are overlooked, large scale human losses can occur in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in the coming days.

Advising the people to strictly maintain social distances, cooperate with the government and do not pay heed to hearsays, the President also urged well off people to generously contribute to help those who have been made destitute by the lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Speakers on the occasion also spoke to participants on following social distancing protocols. Fateha was also offered for late Sardar Nazir Ahmed Khan, uncle of President Sardar Masood Khan on the occasion.

