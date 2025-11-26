Pakistan’s top leadership today issued a powerful call for unified national action to combat gender-based violence, emphasizing the critical need for the full implementation of laws designed to protect women.
In separate statements marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the country’s commitment to creating a society where the rights of women are safeguarded and such violence is no longer tolerated.
The leaders jointly appealed to government institutions, civil society organizations, and communities to intensify their collaborative efforts, stressing that ensuring legislation is fully enforced is as crucial as its enactment.
President Zardari identified the empowerment of women and girls as a fundamental strategy to break the cycle of violence, highlighting the importance of education, vocational training, and financial autonomy.
The Prime Minister reminded the nation that the Constitution of Pakistan explicitly guarantees the dignity, respect, and equal rights of women. Shehbaz Sharif also pointed to the administration”s ongoing endeavors to provide institutional support for women affected by violence.