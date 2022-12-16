President reiterates Pakistan’s firm resolve to completely eradicate menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism. In his message on the occasion of 8th anniversary of Army Public School on Friday, President Dr Arif Alvi said no act of terrorism can weaken our resolve against this menace. He said the entire nation is united to eradicate the remnants of terrorism.

The President said the 16th December will always remind us of the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Army Public School. He said even after eight years, the memory of this heartbreaking incident is still fresh in our hearts. Dr Arif Alvi said this day is also a reminder to the international community that terrorism is a common problem for all of us and we must accelerate our efforts to eliminate it from the world.