World should help go after backers, financers of terrorism in Pakistan: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought the international community’s help in going after those who back, support, finance and facilitates terrorism in Pakistan. In a news briefing after hosting the Ministerial Conference of G-77 plus China in New York, he apprised the media of a dossier issued by Pakistan containing the pieces of evidence of Indian involvement in a terror attack in Johar Town area of Lahore in 2021.

According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, the Foreign Minister said Islamabad has also urged the United Nations to list four individuals associated with the attack in Pakistan which was aimed at targeting its economic engagement with China under One Belt and One Road Initiative. He said a former Indian National Security Advisor is also on record to have confessed the Indian backing of terrorism in Pakistan. Calling upon the Indian government to end such tactics, the Foreign Minister said the terrorists would not be content to attack only Pakistan rather one day they would hit India too.