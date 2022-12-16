Russia agrees to sell cheap crude oil products: Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Friday said the government has held negotiations with Russia for the purchase crude petroleum oil products. Talking to a private news channel, he said Russia has agreed to sell out its petroleum products to Pakistan at cheaper rates as compared to international market.

The Minister of State said the current inflation would considerably reduce after receiving the petroleum crude oil products from Russia. He said the government is much concerned about the rising inflation, and is making efforts to provide relief to the masses.