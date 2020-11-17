Prime Minister announces to introduce E-voting system to ensure transparency in election process

Islamabad, November 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to introduce electronic voting system to ensure utmost transparency in the election process. Talking to media in Islamabad today (Tuesday), he said a mechanism will also be brought in for overseas Pakistanis so that they, too, can participate in the polling to elect their representatives. He said NADRA’s data will be utilized for the electronic voting in the country for which Election Commission of Pakistan is being consulted. He said a bill for these reforms will soon be introduced in the parliament.

Imran Khan said elections in Azad Kashmir and Senate are approaching soon, while general election will be held in 2023. He said the prime objective to introduce these reforms is to ensure fair and transparent elections in Pakistan and enhance people’s trust in the polling process. The Prime Minister also announced to introduce a Constitutional Amendment for Senate elections through show of hands instead of secret balloting to end sale and purchase of votes. He said the constitutional amendment is not possible without two-third majority in the parliament and for this purpose government needs other parties’ support as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf does not has the required number of votes to amend the constitution.

Talking about PTI’s victory in recent election in Gilgit-Baltistan, Imran Khan reiterated his resolve to give provisional provincial status to GB to fulfill the long desired demand of the people. He said we will give a detailed plan to fulfill our commitment of granting provisional provincial status to GB. The Prime Minister also thanked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for reposing trust in PTI. He also appreciated the PTI team for its massive campaigning during the GB election.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk