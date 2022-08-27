Prime Minister arrives in Sujawal District to visit flood affected areas 

Islamabad, August 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Sujawal District of Sindh province to visit the flood affected areas. He is accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The Chief Secretary Sindh, Director-General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority and local administration will brief Prime Minister about ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities. The Prime Minister will review relief work and also meet the flood victims.

