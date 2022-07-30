Prime Minister to visit flood-affected areas of Balochistan today 

Islamabad, July 30, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Balochistan to visit the flood and rain hit areas of the province. During the visit, he will review the damage caused by floods and the rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures for the flood victims. Federal Ministers and senior officials will accompany the Prime Minister. Earlier, the Prime Minister’s visit was delayed due to inclement weather.

