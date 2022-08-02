PTI received ‘prohibited funding’: ECP announces verdict 

Islamabad, August 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Election Commission of Pakistan has unanimously declared that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf received funding from prohibited sources. A three-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan headed by Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to the judgment, the PTI received funds from 34 foreigners including from the United States. The Party concealed thirteen accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan. The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to the PTI.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk