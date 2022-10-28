Punjab CM reviews security for PTI long march

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a high level meeting at CMO today in which matters pertaining to the security arrangements of the long march, route of the long march and deployment of police force came under review.

CM directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the long march adding that special arrangements should be made to maintain the law and order situation on the whole route of the long march. CM asserted to ensure implementation on the formulated security plan in letter and spirit adding that the police and the administration should not leave any stone unturned for the security of the lives and properties of the people. He directed that all the concerned departments should ensure to maintain law and order situation under an excellent coordination mechanism adding that substitute arrangements should be made in order to maintain the smooth flow of traffic.

CM directed the coordination committee to hold their meetings on a daily basis and steps should be taken in the perspective of the situation. He directed to call for additional police force from the other cities forthwith and should be deputed on the routes. He directed to continuously monitor the long march by the drone and CCTV cameras. CM directed to make excellent food arrangements for the personnels of police force being deputed on their duties adding that security arrangements should be further beefed up in the sensitive areas. CM stated the participants of the long march will be provided foolproof security adding that it is our foremost priority to maintain law and order situation in the province.

He revealed that a comprehensive security plan has been prepared for the long march adding that the security plan will be ensured to be implemented in letter and spirit and the whole route will be kept under surveillance. He directed the police, administration, law enforcement agencies and other departments to remain vigilant all the time. CM underscored that the whole police force is alert in order to foil the nefarious designs of the miscreant elements.

CM stated that Imran Khan has declared that the participants of the long march will remain peaceful adding that he is personally overseeing the law and order situation in the province. CM was giving a briefing on the security arrangements by the Inspector General of Police and the concerned police officers. Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, IGP Faisal Shahkar, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG Operations, Special Secretary (Home), Additional IG CTD, CPO Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, RPO Sheikhupura, DIG Operations Lahore, CPOs Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and DPOs of Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Rawalpindi, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Gujrat and Chief Operating Officer PSCA attended the meeting.