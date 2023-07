Punjab’s interim government elevates 13 officers to BS-20

LAHORE:The caretaker Punjab government has promoted 13 officers serving in various departments to Grade 20, it emerged Friday. Secretary Implementation Chief Minister Office, Dr Farukh Naveed, Director-General of Libraries, Muhammad Azhar Hayat, Member Board of Revenue, Malik Abdul Waheed, Raffid Ahmed Malhi, Syed Najaf Iqbal and Rana Shaukat Ali are among those who have been promoted to Grade 20. Food Department Secretary Zaman Wattoo, Registrar Cooperatives Societies Ashfaq Ahmed, Director-General Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority, Tariq Mahmood, and Secretary Specialised Healthcare Southern Punjab, Afzal Nasir Khan, also have been promoted to Grade 20.

Member Planning and Development Board, Dr Shahenshah Faisal Azeem, Member Inquiries Services Department, Muhammad Iqbal, and Special Secretary Housing Urban, Tayyab Fareed, are others promoted to next grade.