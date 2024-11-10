Quetta: A devastating explosion at Quetta Railway Station has resulted in the death of 21 individuals and injuries to more than 50 others. Emergency response teams swiftly transported the wounded to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shahid Rind, police and emergency services were promptly deployed to the scene, securing the area to facilitate the ongoing investigation and aid efforts. The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Aamir Ali Baloch, has announced that further information is available through the railway’s information desk and inquiry numbers.
The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from the highest levels of government. Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of life and instructed health services to prioritize the care of the injured. He labeled the perpetrators as enemies of humanity and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, echoing Gillani’s sentiments, condemned the violence and extended his sympathies to the families of the victims, urging a swift and thorough investigation by the Balochistan government. He emphasized the severe consequences awaiting those responsible for such acts of terror.
Religious and community leaders across various faiths have united in their denunciation of the attack, demanding action against the terrorists and their supporters. Prominent figures, including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and Bishop Azad Marshall, have affirmed the nation’s solidarity in confronting these threats.
