Rawal Dam flyover expected to open in a week

Islamabad, August 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):The flyover of Rawal Dam interchange project is expected to open to traffic after one week as constant rains have hampered asphalt work. According to the target set by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the flyover was supposed to be opened on Monday (today), however, officials said due to the ongoing rain spells during the last few days, the flyover would be opened after one week, provided that rain is mild.

A senior CDA officer told that work on the flyover was almost complete despite heavy rains in Islamabad and initial asphalt work would be started in the next couple of days. He said base work had been completed and on Saturday, CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed and his team’s vehicles used the flyover to inspect construction work.

“Flyover after proper compaction and asphalt will be opened for traffic in four to five days provided rains remain mild,” he said, adding that granular material along with sand fill and rocks was used for filling so that ongoing rains do not compromise quality. However, he said as abundant precaution, more compaction would be carried out and some segments had been excavated and redone to remove any damage.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk