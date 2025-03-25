News Ticker: ﻿Pakistan Faces Urgent Water Crisis Amid Climate Challenges, PM Highlights on World﻿Pakistan’s Textile Boom: Apparel Exports Surge 19% as Commerce Minister Charts Growth Plan﻿Shutter Down Strike and Protests in Balochistan﻿The Caliphate of Hazrat Ali as a Beacon for Muslim Rulers: Haji Hanif Tayyab﻿Countdown Begins: Illegal Foreigners Given 10-Day Deadline to Exit Pakistan﻿Eid Travelers Rejoice: 20% Train Fare Reduction Announced﻿Sindh CM Urges Halt To New Canal Projects﻿PM performs Umrah along with his delegation in Makkah﻿JCP meets on April 8 to elevate two LHC judges to SC﻿Rising Temperatures Ahead: Pakistan Braces for Gradual Heat Increase﻿CDA Chairman urges all to play their due role in conserving water﻿ PHA plants 105 saplings in Millia Park, distributes 150 among public﻿Governor Sindh Approves Major Amendments to Criminal Prosecution Act﻿Countdown Begins: Illegal Support On World Down Syndrome Day﻿President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry’s Remarks on the Outcomes of Visits to the US and UK﻿Indonesian Diplomats, Pakistani Scientists Push For Oil Palm Cultivation To Curb Edible Oil Import Bil﻿Railways Minister Orders Expansion Of Hospitals, Improving Service Delivery﻿Karachi Administration Takes Action Against 181 Profiteers On 20th Ramadan﻿Muslims Across Pakistan Begin Itekaf With Start Of Last Ten Days Of Ramadan﻿Senate Committee directs to implement on Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s production orders﻿Security forces kill 10 terrorists in DI Khan IBO﻿Government Advances ML-1 Rail Project And Healthcare Reforms, NA Informed﻿Pakistan High Commission Hosts Reception In New Delhi To Mark Pakistan Day﻿Important Meeting on Cotton Crop Chaired by Federal Minister Tanveer Hussain﻿160,000 Hectares of Mangrove Forests Restored In Indus Delta: Sindh CM﻿ANF Balochistan Seizes Over 590 Kilos Of Narcotics In Operations Across Three Districts﻿Dow-IBBPS Wins Research Excellence Award 2025 For AMR Study With Global Impact﻿PHA organizes tree plantation events on Int’l Forest Day﻿DIG Sukkur Suspends ASI For Illegal Detention And Bribery Attempt In Khairpur﻿SAPM, Uzbek envoy discuss industrial cooperation, bilateral trade﻿Pakistan Day Parade to Be Held on Limited Scale at Aiwan-e-Sadr﻿Recovery of 60 kg drugs joinly by Rangers and ANF in Karachi﻿Authority to Issue Road-Cutting Permissions Withdrawn From Towns, KMC Officials in Karachi﻿Health Minister, Gates Foundation discuss polio eradication strategies, future action plans﻿Pakistan celebrates ‘Nowruz’ at UNESCO﻿Gwadar Port Sees Boost in Trade Activities with SIFC’s Strategic Moves﻿Gwadar Port Trade Expands as SIFC Facilitates Export Growth﻿Pakistan, Denmark reaffirm to strengthening trade ties through strategic engagements﻿The Government of Balochistan Honors Levies Personnel Martyred in the Daraban Attack