Right of self-determination an inalienable right of Kashmiris: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: “The will of Kashmiris and the steadfast support of the people of Pakistan would continue to sustain Kashmir movement for justice,” said Pakistan’s top envoy to the United States Ambassador Masood Khan, says a press release received here on Friday from Washington DC.

“The right to self-determination is an inalienable right of people of Jammu and Kashmir and no power on earth can deny that fundamental right,” Masood Khan said. He made these remarks while addressing an event organized by Embassy of Pakistan Washington to observe ‘Kashmir Black Day’ which was attended by President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, as Chief Guest, Dr Imtiaz Khan, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, members of Pak-American community, activists, students and media representatives.

Message of the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister were read on the occasion. Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Member of House of Lords of the United Kingdom Wajid Khan, UK’s Shadow Justice Minister MP Afzal Khan of Manchester Gorton, renewed US activist for Kashmir cause Ms Daniella Khan, Associate Professor of History at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad Dr Ilhan Niaz and Kashmiri activist Ms Shaista Safi participated in the event with their video messages.

Speaking on the occasion, President AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry highlighted various efforts that have been made in past to engage international community and highlight the issue of Kashmir at international fora. He also shared his thoughts about the recent attempts by the Indian government to change demographic character of the illegally occupied territory of Kashmir.

President AJK urged the participants to become the voice of Kashmiris by not only highlighting and engaging US lawmakers and raising the issue on international platforms but also proactively participating in political process in the United States.

Ambassador Masood Khan, speaking on the occasion, presented historical perspective of the longstanding issue of Kashmir. He highlighted that the people of Pakistan have made immense sacrifices in their moral, diplomatic and political support for the just cause of people of Kashmir.

He reiterated that there was a continuing spell of inattention that had made Kashmir a blind spot for the international community. The longstanding issue of Kashmir was a perpetual threat to the peace and stability of the region, he continued. Ambassador Khan said that the people of Kashmir should never lose hope.

“The flame of liberty must continue to burn in your heart,” he continued. Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, in his video message, expressed solidarity with the people Kashmir on behalf of the Parliament of Pakistan and called upon international community that there should be no double standards with regards to any illegal aggression, occupation and annexations.

Lord Wajid Khan, in his message, said that United Nations should not forget Kashmir and the Kashmiri people. He said that Kashmiris were being denied their basic human rights. MP Afzal Khan said that UK, US and the EU have a responsibility to push for a multilateral effort for the resolution of longstanding issue of Kashmir.

Speaking of the occasion, Dr Imtiaz Khan said that the land of Kashmir was being plundered and human rights were being violated by the Indian occupation forces. He highlighted 130,ooo innocent Kashmiri have been killed and over 100,000 women have been raped in the struggle for right to self-determination.

Calling for practical actions and a concrete Plan of Action, Dr Khan said that unless there was practical international pressure on India, the atrocities would continue. Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai cautioned that the whole nation of Kashmiris was on the brink of extinction. He reiterated that the entire Kashmiri nation was united in their legitimate struggle for right to decide their own destiny. Ms Danielle Khan, in her video message, called for continued efforts to raise awareness about the issue of Kashmir.

Dr Ilhan Niaz, Associate Professor of History Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, underscored the need for resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue in a manner consistent with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the legitimate security interests of India and Pakistan. Ms Shaista Safi urged the global community to take serious notice of human rights abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir and the ongoing project of illegal settlements and attempts towards forced demographic change.