The 54th Syndicate meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University was held under the chairmanship of the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Universities, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, at the Kashmir House in Islamabad.
According to the Presidential Secretariat, the meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Professor Dr. Mohammad Kaleem Abbasi, Secretary of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Idris Abbasi, Representative of the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Professor Dr. Mahmood-ul-Hassan Butt, former Secretary of the Government, Sardar Mohammad Nawaz Khan, former Secretary of the Government, Chaudhry Mohammad Munir, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Rafiq, Registrar of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, and other members of the Syndicate.
Professor Dr. Mohammad Kaleem Abbasi provided a detailed briefing on ongoing projects at Kashmir University and the challenges faced by the institution. During the meeting, the Syndicate approved the annual budget of 2.42 billion rupees for Azad Jammu and Kashmir University for the fiscal year 2024-25, of which 201 million rupees is a grant from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, with further grants expected from the government as well.