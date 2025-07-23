Test off-spinner Sajid Khan’s participation in the Pakistan Shaheens’ England tour has ended prematurely due to a fractured right thumb. The injury occurred during a practice session at the Tonbridge School Ground in Kent.
The Pakistan Shaheens are scheduled to commence their three-match one-day series against the Professional County Club Select XI later today at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.
Khan will be flown back to Pakistan at the earliest opportunity to receive further medical attention at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The team leadership has decided not to seek a substitute for the injured bowler.